ICHI Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,584.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $4.68 or 0.00007755 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $17.67 million and approximately $20,584.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00069403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00070948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00092059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,450.26 or 1.00265814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,203.37 or 0.06971915 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,778,947 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

