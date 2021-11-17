ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.62

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.62 and traded as high as $20.40. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 3,198,359 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 19.71%. Equities analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 199.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth $132,000. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

