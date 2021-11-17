ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.62

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.62 and traded as high as $20.40. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 3,198,359 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 19.71%. Equities analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.
