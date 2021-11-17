ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Up to $9.11

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $9.48. ICL Group shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 3,745 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41,461,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,897,000 after buying an additional 847,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,924,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,679,000 after buying an additional 274,382 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,095,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after buying an additional 4,448,184 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,582,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,003,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after buying an additional 227,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

