Ideaology Price Tops $0.38 (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 17th. Ideaology has a market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ideaology has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00047961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00220804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

