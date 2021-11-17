Idena Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $228,420.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. Idena has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and $228,420.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idena has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00069047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.42 or 0.00176561 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00070974 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00070536 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 76,518,335 coins and its circulating supply is 53,382,744 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

