Idle Price Up 10% Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $4.22 or 0.00006995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $11.50 million and $185,302.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00069047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00070536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00092658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,862.32 or 0.99314614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.39 or 0.06960367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,832 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

