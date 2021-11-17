IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

IGIFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $41.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.7951 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.