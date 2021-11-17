Ignition (IC) Market Capitalization Reaches $266,170.18

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ignition has traded 430.1% higher against the US dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $266,170.18 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,308.81 or 0.97829210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00048166 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00038723 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00546248 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,491,904 coins and its circulating supply is 1,478,731 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

