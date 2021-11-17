Illuvium One Day Volume Reaches $40.61 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $1,041.12 or 0.01717308 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $668.97 million and approximately $40.61 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00069259 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00070488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00092417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,387.18 or 0.99607972 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,229.33 or 0.06976228 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,551 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

