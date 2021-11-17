IMI (IMI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IMI (LON: IMI):

11/5/2021 – IMI had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – IMI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – IMI had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – IMI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – IMI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – IMI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock.

IMI opened at GBX 1,813 ($23.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,726.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,714.42. IMI plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,055 ($13.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IMI plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.