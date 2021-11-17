Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IMTX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,864. Immatics has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Immatics by 69.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Immatics by 161.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immatics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

