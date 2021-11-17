Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

OTCMKTS IMPUY opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. Impala Platinum has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.