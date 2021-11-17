Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

NASDAQ PI opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 2.34. Impinj has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $85.13.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $79,056.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $790,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,716 shares of company stock worth $4,214,366 over the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,946,000 after acquiring an additional 111,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

