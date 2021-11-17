Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $827.17

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 827.17 ($10.81) and traded as high as GBX 850 ($11.11). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 841.50 ($10.99), with a volume of 402,132 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.89) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 831.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 827.17.

In related news, insider John Langston bought 246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.87) per share, with a total value of £2,046.72 ($2,674.05).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

