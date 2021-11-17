Indexed Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $1,824.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00002560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00070261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00070326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00091735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,407.90 or 1.00960990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,253.03 or 0.07108175 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

