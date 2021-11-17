Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Given a C$1.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Indiva (CVE:NDVA) received a C$1.25 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s current price.

Indiva stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.30. 397,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,670. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Indiva has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

