Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Given a C$1.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Indiva (CVE:NDVA) received a C$1.25 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s current price.
Indiva stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.30. 397,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,670. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Indiva has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36.
Indiva Company Profile
