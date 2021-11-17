Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Given a C$1.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Indiva (CVE:NDVA) has been given a C$1.25 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of CVE NDVA traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.30. 397,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,670. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36. Indiva has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.88.
About Indiva
See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.