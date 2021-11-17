Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Given a C$1.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Indiva (CVE:NDVA) has been given a C$1.25 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE NDVA traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.30. 397,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,670. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36. Indiva has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.88.

Get Indiva alerts:

About Indiva

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.