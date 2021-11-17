Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILPT opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

ILPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

