Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 8,223 shares.The stock last traded at $41.30 and had previously closed at $41.26.

IBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $779,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

