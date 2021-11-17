Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.35

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and traded as high as $48.49. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $48.49, with a volume of 298 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

