Infinitecoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $12.00 million and $948.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

