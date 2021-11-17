Ink Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $792.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $411,857.85 and approximately $792.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00048440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00224625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001658 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

XNK is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.