InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.72

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $61.72 and traded as high as $96.76. InMode shares last traded at $94.69, with a volume of 1,346,538 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Barclays raised their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Get InMode alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 1.65.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in InMode by 5.5% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,059,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $100,271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 53.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $168,009,000 after purchasing an additional 365,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 216.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $94,892,000 after purchasing an additional 685,466 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 20.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 849,690 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after purchasing an additional 146,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth $65,675,000.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.