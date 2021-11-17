Innova Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, Innova has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $248,995.67 and approximately $89.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000491 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.