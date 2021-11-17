Insider Buying: Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Buys 21,287 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 21,287 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $477,254.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 24,400 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $548,268.00.
- On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $351,156.00.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $724,558.10.
- On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $6,737,620.00.
- On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $1,039,308.90.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87.
- On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $2,923,200.00.
NYSE CWAN traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. 103,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,171. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $27.68.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWAN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
