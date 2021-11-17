Insider Buying: Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Buys 21,287 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 21,287 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $477,254.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 24,400 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $548,268.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $351,156.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $724,558.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $6,737,620.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $1,039,308.90.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87.

On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $2,923,200.00.

NYSE CWAN traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. 103,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,171. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWAN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

