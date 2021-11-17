Insider Buying: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Director Acquires 17,500 Shares of Stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,366. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $24.02.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,238,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,397,000 after acquiring an additional 241,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,359,000 after purchasing an additional 221,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,243,000 after buying an additional 67,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,199,000 after purchasing an additional 76,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KW. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

