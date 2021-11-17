Insider Buying: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Director Acquires 17,500 Shares of Stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
KW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,366. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $24.02.
Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,238,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,397,000 after acquiring an additional 241,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,359,000 after purchasing an additional 221,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,243,000 after buying an additional 67,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,199,000 after purchasing an additional 76,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KW. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
About Kennedy-Wilson
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.
Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.