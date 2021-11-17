Insider Buying: Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) CEO Buys 5,350 Shares of Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LPX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.94. 1,335,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,196. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.74.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

