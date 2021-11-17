Insider Buying: NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) VP Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) VP Kurston Patrick Mcmurray purchased 5,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $11,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:NGL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. 537,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $308.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.62.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1,604.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 356,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 335,795 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

