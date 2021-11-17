Insider Buying: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Purchases 9,780 Shares of Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $9.40 on Wednesday, reaching $206.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,968,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,641. The company has a market capitalization of $242.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.54 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 68,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 11.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 49,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

