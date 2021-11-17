Insider Buying: Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Senior Officer Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Senior Officer Philip Goudreau purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$138,923.82.

Shares of TSE PZA traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.00. 10,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,803. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. has a 12-month low of C$8.99 and a 12-month high of C$12.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. The company has a market cap of C$386.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 82.13%.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

