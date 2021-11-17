Insider Buying: Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Director Glenn S. Goord bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of REKR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. 3,682,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,281. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 50.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 29.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 48.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

