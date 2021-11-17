Insider Buying: Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Major Shareholder Purchases 21,161 Shares of Stock

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 21,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,449.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 4,320 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $38,923.20.

On Thursday, November 11th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 319 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,692.36.

On Monday, November 8th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 100,009 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $825,074.25.

On Thursday, November 4th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 57,914 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $465,049.42.

Shares of Renovacor stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. 33,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57. Renovacor Inc has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCOR. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Renovacor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Renovacor during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renovacor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Renovacor during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,312,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCOR. Chardan Capital began coverage on Renovacor in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Renovacor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

About Renovacor

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

