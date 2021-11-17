Insider Buying: Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Insider Buys 8,400 Shares of Stock

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) insider Jiten Behl acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 655,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RIVN traded down 25.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 146.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,765,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,966,063. Rivian has a 52-week low of 95.20 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

