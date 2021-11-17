Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Sells 3,081 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $69,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Germaine Cota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Germaine Cota sold 826 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $19,460.56.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 771,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,495. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EGHT. Barclays began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

