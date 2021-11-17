Insider Selling: Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ADVM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. 425,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $14.79.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
