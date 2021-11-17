Insider Selling: Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ADVM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. 425,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

