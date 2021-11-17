Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells 10,477 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,477 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $873,153.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,881 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $667,205.46.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $1,254,150.27.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $90,190.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00.

Shares of ALRM stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,880. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.33. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.39 and a 1-year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,411,000 after buying an additional 444,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,739,000 after buying an additional 294,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,344,000 after buying an additional 238,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,963,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

