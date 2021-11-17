Insider Selling: Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,056. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of -1.56.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.30). Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 22.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,425,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

