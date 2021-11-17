Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total value of $8,944,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total value of $8,748,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total value of $8,625,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00.

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $2,981.24. 763,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,256. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,850.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,684.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,020.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

