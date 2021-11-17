Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Sells 910 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,218,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMZN traded up $8.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,549.00. 2,557,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,394.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,393.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,004,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.