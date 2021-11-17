Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP Sells 139 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $8.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,549.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,394.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,393.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 520.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 847.5% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

