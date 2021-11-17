Insider Selling: Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CAO Sells 1,310 Shares of Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $39,444.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE APR traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $30.10. 394,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Apria by 2,068.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 58,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apria by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after buying an additional 320,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Apria in the second quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apria in the second quarter valued at about $240,000.

A number of research firms have commented on APR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

