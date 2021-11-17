Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Sells $162,350.00 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $162,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CDMO stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. 416,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,605. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.