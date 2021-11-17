Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Woock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Woock sold 8,443 shares of Axonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39.

Shares of AXNX stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $62.30. 463,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,743. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.23. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average is $64.77.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,786,000 after buying an additional 1,454,634 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Axonics by 522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,074,000 after buying an additional 1,060,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 2,958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after buying an additional 1,027,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axonics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,306,000 after buying an additional 657,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Axonics by 400.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,702,000 after buying an additional 488,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

