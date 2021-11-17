Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells 6,160 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $295,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $251,081.60.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Todd Berard sold 505 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $21,775.60.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $301,901.60.

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,898. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.15, a PEG ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.56.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLFS. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $2,684,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 35,221 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 107,252 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

