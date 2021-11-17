Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells 7,104 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $219,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68.

NYSE BE traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

