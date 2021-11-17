Insider Selling: Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) CFO Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $413,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,354. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.94.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 93,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after buying an additional 56,072 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 78,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.