Insider Selling: Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Sells 39,000 Shares of Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chevron stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.42. 11,098,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,457,029. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average is $104.67. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $118.08. The company has a market capitalization of $222.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 10,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

