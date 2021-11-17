Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, October 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $68.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,161. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

