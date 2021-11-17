Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Sells 7,070 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Michael Haack sold 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,166,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Haack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00.

EXP traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $160.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,349. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.90. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.96 and a 12-month high of $165.69.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,698,000 after acquiring an additional 84,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,918,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after purchasing an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 6.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,278,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,650,000 after buying an additional 77,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

