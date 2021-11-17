Insider Selling: eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Sells 5,071 Shares of Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Jonathan D. Root sold 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $49,746.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ EFTR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. 104,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $40.42.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. Analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,503,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics
Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc
